Called meeting of the Economic Development Authority of the County of Cumberland

The Economic Development Authority of the County of Cumberland, Virginia (EDA) will hold a special called meeting on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom, located at 1 Courthouse Circle, Cumberland, Virginia 23040. The purpose of the meeting is to adjourn to closed meeting Pursuant to Va. Code § 2.2-3711.A.5: Discussion of prospective business where no previous announcement has been made; and A.8: Consultation with legal counsel – Subject: Development and occupancy of the Cumberland Business Park, and to approve the issuance of bonds. No public comment will be received at the meeting. For additional information, please contact the County Administrator’s Office at 804/492-3625.