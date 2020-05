We’re learning of a sweconid inmate death at Buckingham Correctional Institute, likely due to coronavirus. This would make a total of trhee inmates who have died at the two state prisons in Dillwyn. The death was included in Friday’s daily statistical update from the Virginia Department of Corrections. BKCC says it now has 110 positive cases involving inmates. Seven staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. Only two inmates have required hospitalization.