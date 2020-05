Two local men are still recovering after a crash this past weekend on Prince Edward Highway in Rice. VSP says, just after midnight on Sunday, troopers responded to Route 460 just west of Pisgah Church Road for the report that a Ford F250 pickup truck had lost control and struck the guard rail. The truck flipped, throwing out both the driver and passenger. 22 year-old Thomas Pairet and 22 year-old Jonathan Fulkcher, both of Farmville, were taken to Centra Southside for treatment.