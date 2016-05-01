SUSPECT ARRESTED IN THEFT OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS

Farmville Police have charged one person in connection to last month’s theft of catalytic converters from Davis GMC, located at 2707 West Third Street in the Town of Farmville.

John M. Whorley, 42, of Dillwyn was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny of motor vehicle parts. Whorley is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax, Virginia on unrelated charges, and remains jailed without bond.

The investigation continues and additional arrests are expected. Anyone having information about this crime or other crimes are urged to contact the Farmville Police Department, or Detective Sergeant D. A. Ragland, at 434-392-9259. Citizens may also anonymously access Farmville Tip411, on your Android or Smart Phone.