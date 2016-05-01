Deadly Crash In Cumberland County

We begin todayt iun Cumberland COunty, where Virginis State Polie say they’re investigating a deadly crash. The single-vehicle crash was discovered shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Monday. A statement from VSP says the crash occurred on Oak Hill Road, approximately 2 miles from Route 60. A 1999 Chevrolet 3500 truck was traveling north on Oak Hill Road when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned. Its driver, Chase Billy Lee Cadd, 21, of Cumberland, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He died at the scene. Troopers say speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.