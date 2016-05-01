VSP INVESTIGATING FATAL CRASH IN CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Virginia State Police Trooper G.T. Lee is investigating a fatal crash in Cumberland County. The single-vehicle crash was discovered shortly after 5 a.m. Monday (May 11). The crash occurred on Oak Hill Road, approximately 2 miles from Route 60.

A 1999 Chevrolet 3500 truck was traveling north on Oak Hill Road when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned. Its driver, Chase Billy Lee Cadd, 21, of Cumberland, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He died at the scene.

Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.