Latest information on schools response to COVID-19

Dr. Barbara Johnson giving another update regarding Prince Edward County Public Schools during the pandemic. Johnson says she is revising the plans to continue providing a continuity of learning for students, as well as nutritional meals. Learning packets 2 and 3 can be picked up at your child’s school cafeteria on APril 16th and 17th between the hours of 8am and 6pm. All packets, including packet 1 should be returned May 14th and 15th at your school. Also, students will be allowed to pick up their belongings in their lockers once school buildings are deemed safe. That hasn’t quite happened yet. Johnson says monies will also be returned for activities that were prepaid and canceled. Refunds will take place sometime next month.