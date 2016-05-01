GARBAGE ROUTE CHANGED FOR EASTER MONDAY

With Monday, April 13th being Easter Monday, there will be no residential or business garbage collection, no cardboard and no miscellaneous/brush collections. Mondays and Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Tuesday, April 14th. Please have your rollouts at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday only this week. Miscellaneous/brush call-ins will be picked up on Tuesday. Residential curbside recycling will remain on regular schedule, being the 1st and 3rd Tuesday or Thursday depending on your area. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up on Wednesday. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Dept. at 392-3331. Have a safe holiday.

RECAP

Monday, April 13th No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, April 14th Monday and Tuesday residential garbage pickup and misc./brush call-in. Business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Wed., April 15th Wednesday residential garbage pickup. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard pickup

Thurs April 16th Regular service

Friday, April 17th Business garbage and cardboard