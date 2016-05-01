Charlotte Supervisors Seek Replacement

Charlotte County Supervisors are in search of someone to fill a vacant seat on the board. On Thursday, the board unanimously voted to seek a replacement for the Cullen/Red House District seat. ANyone interested in filling the seat who lives in that district ir urged to submit a written letter of interest. The board has until July 1st to fill the poisition left vacant by the resignation of Dr. Nancy Carwile. The term expires in December. The board exzpressed that they would like to have someone fill the position who would NOT run for the position outright in the November election. The filing deadline for the November election is tomorrow (June 11th).