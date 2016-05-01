South Hill Man Killed In Brunswick County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a one-car crash that took place on Monday that left a Brunswick County man dead. The accident happened on Route 46, south of Iron Bridge Road, according to a statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller. A 2007 Chevrolet Express Van, driven by Calvin Ray Edmond, was traveling northbound on Route 46, when the driver veered across into the southbound lanes, running off the roadway, into the embankment and striking a tree. Mr. Edmonds died upon impact, according to the statement. Edmonds was from South Hill, Virginia.