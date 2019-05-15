Little Free Library Dedicated in Courtland Park

A special ribbon cutting ceremony for a Little Free Library in Courtland Park in Appomattox was held May 15,2019 at 9:00 a.m. Speakers included Dr. Annette Bennett, Division Superintendent for Appomattox County Public Schools, and Mrs. Susan Adams, Appomattox County Administrator. Mrs. Tyler Cooke’s Kindergarten Class from Appomattox Primary School stocked the Little Free Library with books they donated and entertained those in attendance with a song entitled “Read, Read, Read a Book”.

Special thanks is extended to the project visionaries Tyler and Glenn Cooke, and the following supporting organizations: Appomattox County Board of Supervisors, Appomattox County Chamber of Commerce, and the Appomattox County Parks Foundation.

Grateful appreciation is also offered for the generosity of the following project contributors: Appomattox Glass, Hurt & Proffitt, J. E. Jamerson and Sons, John Wright, and Roy Murray.

The Little Free Library in Courtland Park is an Appomattox Primary School Raider Aid project. Raider Aid is a new initiative of Appomattox County Public Schools that was implemented by Dr. Bennett during the 2018-2019 school year to involve our students in community service projects with the goal of promoting community, service to others, and teaching responsible citizenship.