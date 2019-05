HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL STATE PARK IS HOSTING ITS ANNUAL FIREFLY FESTIVAL NEXT MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE FESTIVAL IS JUNE 6th AND 7th FROM 9-TO-11…

(CUT)

DANIEL JORDAN IS PARK MANAGER…

(CUT)

THE FESTIVAL IS FREE…BUT THERE’S A 10-DOLLAR PER VEHICLE PARKING FEE.