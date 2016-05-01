PECPS STEM Coordinator Wins Prestigious Award

The STEM Coordinator for Prince Edward County Public Schools recently received an award at the 13th annual Southside Virginia Regional Technology Cosortium’s Award Banquet. Dr. Tammy Hurt plays a vitally important role in the STEM education of PECPS students, according to a statement from the district. As the division coordinator, she oversees and participates in projects to develop curriculum, resources, and learning experiences for students to learn more about STEM. Her accomplishments include developing STEM labs at the schools to helping initiate a robotics club. She has previously partnered with Habitat for Humanity, 4-H STEM Club, Longwood University, and others. Hurt’s work ensures that students

have plenty of opportunities to explore careers in STEM; however, she also trains teachers on how to implement computer science and analytical thinking into their classrooms and supports STEM-related initiatives outside of school settings.