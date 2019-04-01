PE Co. Public Schools STEM Coordinator Receives Award

Dr. Tammy Hurt, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Coordinator for Prince Edward County Schools (PECPS), recently received an award at the 13th Annual Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium’s (SVRTC) Award banquet on March 21, 2019.

At PECPS, Hurt plays a vitally important role in the STEM education of PECPS students. As the division coordinator, she oversees and participates in projects to develop curriculum, resources, and learning experiences for students to learn more about STEM. Her accomplishments include developing STEM labs at the schools to helping initiate a robotics club. She has previously partnered with Habitat for Humanity, 4-H STEM Club, Longwood University, and others. Hurt’s work ensures that students have plenty of opportunities to explore careers in STEM; however, she also trains teachers on how to implement computer science and analytical thinking into their classrooms and supports STEM-related initiatives outside of school settings.

We are so proud of Mrs. Hurt for everything she does to help Eagles soar to success. She is extremely deserving of her recognition by the SVRTC, and we expect that more accolades lie ahead in her future.