Test Tornado Alert To Be Sent Tuesday

Don’t forget, the statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Tuesday morning. A number of local agencies will be participating, including Longwood University, which will sound the tornado sirens and send an e-mail text alert at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. National Weather Service NOAA Weather Radios will also be activated with a test signal and alert tone to simulate what you would hear in the event of a real tornado warning. You will also notice a crawl at the bottom of your TV if you’re watching any of the local channels.