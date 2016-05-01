Lawsuit Filed Against Central Health & Former CEO Tibbs

New allegatipons are surfacing regarding the former leader of Centra Health, EW Tibbs, providing a glimpse as to why he may have departed the health system abruptly a few months ago. Court records show that a 10-million dollar civil lawsuit has now been filed against Tibbs and Centra Health, alleging that Tibbs committed sexual assault and solicitation while he was CEO. Tibbs is now the CEO of Sparrow Health in Michigan, but has been placed on paid administrative leave from that position. Cntra Spokesperson Diane Ludwig says in a statement that as soon as current leadership was made aware of the allegations by a former employee, an internal investigation was launched by an independent party. The lawsuit was filed by 20 people together, but the complaint does not name those people. However, the complaint claims that Tibbs solicited sex by email from a former nurse practitioner at Centra Health under the pseudonym Ethan Toms. The suit then claims that the nurse practitioner was fired from her job in March of 2017.