P.E. Eagle Musicians Earn High Honors

Prince Edward County High and Middle School Band students participated in All-District Band Auditions. To be part of these ensembles requires extensive preparation and skill. It is an honor for these students to have been accepted into these ensembles for the opportunity to make music with other phenomenal musicians in our area.

Seniors, Benjamin Roberts and Abigail Swanson, have been ranked among the top in the entire district. Roberts and Swanson are eligible to audition for All-Virginia Band, which is the highest honor a Band student can receive.

Results are as follows for the 2019 All-District Audition:

High School:

1st Chair Symphonic Band, Benjamin Roberts, Trumpet

6th Chair Symphonic Band, Abigail Swanson, Clarinet

12th Chair Symphonic Band, Rebekah Godfrey, Clarinet

1st Chair Concert Band, Clare Calhoun, Flute

1st Chair Concert Band, Hannah Roldan, Alto Saxophone

7th Chair Concert Band, Jordan McDougald, Trumpet

1st Alternate, Lucas Dudley, Euphonium

Middle School

12 Chair Jr. Concert Band, Thomas Hamilton, Flute

2nd Alternate, Gabrielle Roldan, Trumpet