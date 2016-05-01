16 Year-Old Boy Killed In Brunswick County Crash

Virginia State Police have new information about a tragic crash that took place in Brunswick County early this week. At about 4am on January 13th, troopers responded to Kress Road near Justin Lake for the report of a single-vehicle crash involving two juveniles. The preliminary investigation showed that a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 16 year-old boy, was headed west on Kress Road when it crossed an icy bridge. The pickup was going too fast, troopers say, lost control, went off the roadway, and struck a tree. The 16 year-old driver was rushed to VCU Medical Center in critical condition, while a 16 year-old passenger from Alberta, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say neither boy was wearing a seat belt. The boy’s names are not being released due to their age.