A Heart of Virginia delegate has been appoiinted to lead a powerful committee. Delegate Tommy Wright represents the 61st District, which consists of Amelia, Cumbmerland, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and parts of Lunenburg Counties. Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox announces this week that Wright would chair the House Militia, Police and Public Safety Committee. Wright previously served as vice chair of the same committee and also serves on the General Laws Committee and the Agriculture Committee.