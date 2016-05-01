Timmons To Resign From PE Board of Supervisors

The Prince Edward County Board of SUpervisors is about to experience another change in membership. Bob Timmons Junior announced this week that he would resign his Buffalo District seat effective at the end of this month. Timmons was elected about a year ago to a four year term, meaning there are about three years left on his term. When asked why he was resigning from the board, Timmons, who is now 71 years old, said he had no bad relationships with anyone on the board and that he “just felt that it was time tyo step away and look at other areas that he could serve in the community.” Timmons later said he would also dissolve his business called Timmons Consulting Services by the end of this year, but gave no explanation as to why.