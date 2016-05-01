The United Way of Prince Edward has raised over $48,000, and the group’s all-volunteer board of directors gathered recently to celebrate by putting a fourth star on the board in front of Citizens Bank & Trust. The five stars track the United Way’s success as it marches toward reaching its $60,000 2018-19 fiscal year fundraising goal. Standing left to right are: Rucker Snead, Jamie C. Ruff, Kerry Mossler, Rhonda Arnold, Ashley Crute, Bruce Davis, Sherre Atkins, Lonnie Calhoun III, Chris Prengaman and Jennifer Kinne. The United Way is now gearing up to dole out an impressive approximately $45,000 to its 22 partners during a Wednesday, Jan. 30, luncheon at the Robert Russa Moton Museum. Snead, president of the United Way’s board of directors, said that is the most the group has been able to give out at one time in years.