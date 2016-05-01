Disagreement In Charlotte County Over Emergency Communications

There is disagreement in Charlotte County regarding emergency communications. The problem is, there are parts of the county that bare completely out of range to the current communication equipment, meaning police officers and firefighters cannot communicate with dispatchers – or each other on their radios. The Charlotte County Communications Committee recently rejected a suggestion from staff and legal counsel to return to the bidding process for new equipment after eight companies showed interest in the county’s request for proposals. But the committee said it preferred to go forward with two companies proposals that were already submitted. That prompted anger from several members of the board of county supervisors, who complained that the appointed, not elected committee… should not be rejecting advice from staff and legal. County Administrator David Witt said the committee felt that, in the name of safety, the process should start moving forward with the proposals already submitted.