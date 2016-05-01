CVEC Gives Back Over $1M To Members

The Board of Directors of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) authorized $1.05 million in capital credit refunds to Cooperative member-owners. Refunds were issued in December, making 2018 the ninth consecutive year that CVEC has issued capital credit refunds reaching a total of nearly $18 million returned to members. CVEC is a not-for-profit cooperative that allocates any revenues above expenses to its member-owners in the form of patronage capital. Patronage capital represents the members’ ownership and investment in the Cooperative for each year the member received electric service. This patronage capital is eventually returned to members in the form of capital credit payments.