Farmville; Prince Edward To Join Emergency Communications App

Both Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville are moving forward with a plan to help residents, businesses, and first responders stay safe in critical situations. Both the county and town are working with a company called Everbridge, which is a web-based service that provides emergency communications natifications quickly and easily. The messages can discuss various emergencies like severe weather, missing persons bulletins, evacuation notices, and hazmat situations. Messages can believed delivered by phone, text, email, or through a smartphone app. Residents can also narrow down notifications to include only their county or city so they won’t be disturbed if something is happening far away. The Everbridge app is available on both Google Play and the Apple Store.