Flooding Rain Possible Into The Weekend

And we’re keeping an eye on the weather forecast, as the National Weather Service calls for rain headed into the weekend. A flood watch has been posted for parts of the region for this afternoon into Saturday. Rain is expected to develop this afternoon and could lead to as much as two inches, cuasing flooding along streams, creeks, and some rivers and in urban areas. Some areas could also see some black ice forming as melted snow refreezes, so please be very careful around the region if you must venture out late Friday into Saturday.