Farmville Police Investigate Motel Shooting

We begin on the crime beat today, where authorities surrounded the Days Inn on South Main Street in Farmville on Wednesday after reports of gunshots. Farmville Police say one occupant reported that shots were fired through his motel room door. Several people were inside the room, but nobody was injured. One of those people said someone began banging on the motel room door at about 6 in the morning Wednesday. One person opened the door and was greeted with a man pointing a gun at him. The man slammed the door and that’s when two shots came through. The two men outside then fled the scene. The people in the room said they do not know either of the men. However, a search warrant was executed at the motel later on Thursday for reported drugs and drug paraphernalia, but it’s not known if that involved the same room where the victims were staying.