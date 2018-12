STEPS INCORPORATED HAS BEEN AWARDED A 20-THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANT TO LOOK AT HOUSING IN FARMVILLE. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

STEPS INC PRESIDENT AND CEO SHARON HARRUP SAYS THE GRANT WILL FUND A HOUSING NEEDS ASSESSMENT AND STRATEGIC PLAN FOR FARMVILLE AND PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY…

HARRUP SAYS THEY’VE ALREADY CONTRACTED A CONSULTANT. THEY SHOULD BEGIN THEIR WORK AFTER THE FIRST OF THE YEAR.