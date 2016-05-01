SEC’S WINTER STORM RESTORATION EFFORTS CONTINUE

CREWE, Va – Significant progress has been made toward restoring all of the nearly 10,000 Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) members who were left without power due to heavy snow from Winter Storm Diego on Sunday, Dec. 9.

Throughout today, 41 crews will be working across SEC’s service territory to repair damages. As of 9:00 a.m., approximately 1,300 SEC members remained without power.

Barring any unforeseen challenges or undiscovered damage to our infrastructure, SEC estimates that all known storm-related outages will be restored by Tuesday evening, Dec.11.

SEC understands that it is an inconvenience to be without power during an extended outage and we are grateful for your continued patience as repairs are made from this historic December snow storm. Due to a significant amount of cleanup and infrastructure restoration across our service territory, there will be isolated cases over the next few days where some members may experience brief, temporary outages.

To report outages, please call 1-866-878-5514. Those enrolled in the Cooperative’s TextPower program can text #out to 1-866-878-5514 to report outages and will receive updates when available by texting #status.

SEC reminds members never to touch or try to move a downed power line; always assume that fallen infrastructure is energized. Please wait for SEC personnel to arrive and make repairs.

Southside Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative that serves more than 56,000 homes and businesses in portions of 18 counties in central and southern Virginia. Headquartered in Crewe, SEC has district offices in Altavista, Crewe, Dinwiddie and Powhatan. For more information, visit www.sec.coop.