Public Hearing For Proposed ACP Tower Scheduled

Another public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday regarding an Atlantic Coast Pipeline microwave tower that is proposed. The tower would be about 225 feet tall, according to a public notice sent out by Prince Edward County. The land is on the west side of Route 617, or Saylers Creek Road, and about a half mile north of Route 307, or Holly Farms Road. Right now, the land is zoned as Agricultural-1. The Farmville Herald reports the land is owned by current Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors Attorney Terri Atkins Wilson. The meeting will be held on the third floor of the Prince Edward County Courthouse on Tuesday, December 11th.