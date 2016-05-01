NEW PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM FOR SHERIFF’S DEPT.

At its November 8, 2018 meeting, the Prince Edward Count Board of Supervisors approved a request from Sheriff Wesley Reed for a new public safety communications system for the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office.

Board Chair Pattie Cooper-Jones said, “Public safety is the highest priority for the Board of Supervisors. I’m glad we have found the solution that will provide the Sheriff what he needs and is financially smart for our citizens.”

The new system utilizes the industry standard P25 technology that meets modern radio requirements and will include mobile and portable radios for the Sheriff’s Office, County Animal Control and County Emergency Management. This upgrade brings the Sheriff’s Office communications capabilities up to current public safety standards and replaces antiquated analog radio equipment. The project will also create an independent, yet fully interoperable, communications dispatch center.

“I sincerely thank the Board of Supervisors for their support on this critical project. This new radio system will provide the communications capabilities and coverage desperately needed in Prince Edward County,” said Sheriff Wesley Reed. “Improving communications improves public safety and improves officer safety. Those are my goals.”

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the project and appropriated $315,000 for the purchase and installation of the Motorola Solutions equipment. The new system should be operational by Spring 2019.