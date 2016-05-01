Solar Discussions Continue In Cumberland

Discussions continue regarding the potential building of a 2-megawatt solar farm in Cumberland. The Farmville Herald reports that an attorney for a company called Cooperative Solar, LLC, has applied for a conditional use permit. The facility would operate as a community solar facility in which local residents could tap into the system. The issue facing the project, though, is that Cumberland County does not have any ordinance dealing with solar facilities. Therefore, county supervisors are trying to gain more information from Buckingham County, which is currently in the process of installing a solar farm being built by Dominion Energy.