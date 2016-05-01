SEARCH AND RECOVERY UPDATES FOR CHARLOTTE & NOTTOWAY COUNTIES

The search efforts remain underway in Charlotte County for the missing woman who was swept away after the vehicle she was riding in became stranded on a bridge along Mt. Harmony Road. She was riding in the vehicle with two family members when the rushing floodwaters from a creek overran the bridge Thursday shortly before 7:30 p.m.

When the woman, an adult male and a 17-year-old male got out of the vehicle, they had to cling to the bridge railing as the rising water rushed around them. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was able to pull the 17-year-old male to safety. The two adults were swept away in the rushing floodwaters before the deputies could reach them. Overnight state police located the male subject deceased.

As of 4:45 p.m. Friday, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is still reporting five deaths in Virginia as related to Tropical Storm Michael.

At 1:12 a.m. Friday (Oct. 12), Virginia State Police Med-Flight responded to a request from Nottoway County to rescue two individuals stranded by rising floodwaters. The vehicle had been trying to cross a bridge on Route 611 over Deep Creek when it became trapped on the bridge due to rapid flooding. The driver and passenger climbed onto the roof of the vehicle.

The very remote location of the vehicle created a challenging mission for the aviation crew as it was extremely dark, winds were still gusting and there were no safe nearby landing areas for the helicopter. Despite that, the Med-Flight helicopter and crew set forth to rescue the two stranded individuals.

Chesterfield County Fire & EMS Flight Nurse S. Cooper assisted the VSP Pilot, Sgt. V.J. Mancano, with safely positioning the helicopter above the partially submerged vehicle. Cooper and Chesterfield County Fire & EMS Flight Paramedic M. Abbott then lowered the rescue basket so the first victim could safely climb in and then be flown to higher ground. The Med-Flight crew repeated the same procedure for the second victim. Both individuals escaped the flooding without injury.