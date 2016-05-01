STATE HISTORICAL MARKER DEDICATED IN AMELIA COUNTY

A state historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will be dedicated this weekend that recalls the life of McDowell Delaney, an African American who worked as a cook and teamster for the 14th Virginia Infantry Regiment during the Civil War and went on to represent Amelia in the Virginia House of Delegates after the war.

The McDowell Delaney marker will be dedicated this Saturday, October 13, at the sign’s location at 18800 West Pridesville Road, Amelia (23002). The ceremony is open to the public.

Event speakers will include Minister Emanuel Hyde III; Nosuk Pak Kim of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources; the Reverend Anna Bates; Pastor Tara Owens; Ministers Marquis Carlisle and Shirley Jefferson; Charity Howell from the office of Senator Mark Warner; and Tanesha Delaney. Musical and dance contributions will be performed by soloists Torrie Patterson and Gracie Henderson and dancer Alisha Jackson.

McDowell Delaney was born to free African American parents in Amelia County in 1844. After the Civil War, he “attended a school taught by his father and managed property at the Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital in Farmville,” according to the highway marker.

Between 1871 and 1873, Delaney represented the county in the House of Delegates, and “participated in a state convention of African Americans in 1875,” the marker states. He also served the county “as a justice of the peace, constable, and coroner,” and “was pastor of Chester Grove Baptist Church for 35 years,” the marker text concludes.

The McDowell Delaney marker was approved for manufacture and installation earlier this year by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, which has the authority to designate new historical markers. Emanuel’s Production covered the manufacturing cost for the sign.

Virginia’s historical highway marker program, which began in 1927 with the installation of the first historical markers along U.S. Route 1, is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,500 official state markers, most maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, and by local partners in jurisdictions outside of VDOT’s authority.

[PLEASE NOTE: DHR markers are erected not to “honor” their subjects but rather to educate and inform the public about a person, place, or event of regional, state, or national importance. In this regard, markers are not memorials.]

Text of marker:

McDowell Delaney (1844-1926)

McDowell Delaney was born to free African American parents in Amelia County. During the Civil War he worked as a cook and teamster for the 14th Virginia Infantry Regiment. He later attended a school taught by his father and managed property at the Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital in Farmville. Delaney represented Amelia in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1871 to 1873 and participated in a state convention of African Americans in 1875. He served the county as a justice of the peace, constable, and coroner. Delaney, an ordained minister, was pastor of Chester Grove Baptist Church for 35 years.

