Florence Weakens: Extreme Flooding Still Possible

The Farmville Town Council declared a local emergency last night because of problems that Hurricane Florence could bring. The storm is due to make landfall sometime later today around Wilmington, North Carolina. While the hurricane has weakened in strength, that does not at all mean the situation has become any better. The storm is expected to stall out almost immediately after it makes landfall, bringing potentially catastrophic flooding due to torrential rains and storm surge. Eventually, the storm will track a little farther south through eastern Georgia before it kicks north through eastern Tennessee, western Virginia, and Kentucky as a low pressure system. Even after the storm weakens to a low pressure system, it could still be dumping heavy rains over large areas, so keep yourself updated as to the latest conditions through the next few days.