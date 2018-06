SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA’S LARGEST YARD SALE IS NEXT MONTH AND FARMVILLE IS PARTICIPATING. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

TOWN MANAGER GERRY SPATES SAYS YOU CAN PARTICIPATE, TOO…JUST HAVE YOUR YARD SALE ON SATURDAY, JULY 7th…

(cut)

FOR A MAP OF THE ROUTE AND OTHER DETAILS…GO TO VA100MILEYARDSALE.COM.