Drakes Branch Municipal Building Discussed

Concerns are rising over the current condition of the municpal building and fire department next door in Drakes Branch. Last week, a discussion was started at the Town COuncil meeting regarding possible renovations. Funding the project is, of course, the main issue. Rebecca Daly told the council that she is willing to spearhead a funding effort, but the town council told her they must first wait for a floos zone report before anything could be done. The town’s application for a revitalization grant has been put on hold until the flood study is complete. Daly ultimately urged the council to summarize their needs for the municpal side of the building in order to figure out exactly what could be done.