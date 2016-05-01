PSR will shred old Medicare cards

In an effort to promote and further its mission of advocating, advancing and achieving independence for the aging community, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSRAAA) is collecting and shredding seniors’ old Medicare cards as the new cards arrive to Medicare clients in the area.
PSRAAA is collecting old Medicare cards, which will be securely shredded, at its eight Friendship Cafes across Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.
The agency is also collecting them at its Farmville office at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Shoppes at College Park.
“Seniors should not throw away their old Medicare cards when they receive their new ones,” said PSRAAA Executive Director Justine Young, “as the cards contain seniors’ Social Security numbers and dates of birth. If these cards are simply thrown away, this information could be compromised.”
That’s why the agency is collecting the cards and shredding them. For more information, call PSRAAA at 434-767-5588 or email PSR@PSRAAA.org.
Below are PSRAAA’s Friendship Café locations and meeting days.
Amelia
Amelia County Veterans Center
16440 Five Forks Road
Amelia Court House, VA 23002
Thursdays; 10am-2pm
Buckingham
Mount Olive Baptist Church
16091 N. James Madison Hwy
(P.O. Box 307)
Dillwyn, VA 23936
Tuesdays; 10am-2pm
Charlotte
Blue Stone Harmony Ctr
635 Bluestone Rd
Keysville, VA 23947
Thursdays; 10am-2pm
Cumberland
Payne Memorial Methodist Church
1 Stoney Point Rd
Cumberland, VA 23040
Fridays; 10am-2pm
Lunenburg
Lunenburg Senior Center
1121 Tidewater Ave
Victoria, VA 23974
Tuesdays; 10am-2pm
Nottoway
Crewe Community Center
200 W. Tennessee Ave
Crewe, VA 23930
Wednesdays; 10am-2pm
Prince Edward
SCOPE
505 Griffin Blvd
Farmville, VA 23901
Mondays; 10am-2pm
Crossroad Senior Citizen Ctr
2966 Sulphur Spring Rd
Prospect, VA 23960
Wednesdays; 10am-2pm