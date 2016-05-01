PSR will shred old Medicare cards

In an effort to promote and further its mission of advocating, advancing and achieving independence for the aging community, Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSRAAA) is collecting and shredding seniors’ old Medicare cards as the new cards arrive to Medicare clients in the area.

PSRAAA is collecting old Medicare cards, which will be securely shredded, at its eight Friendship Cafes across Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.

The agency is also collecting them at its Farmville office at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Shoppes at College Park.

“Seniors should not throw away their old Medicare cards when they receive their new ones,” said PSRAAA Executive Director Justine Young, “as the cards contain seniors’ Social Security numbers and dates of birth. If these cards are simply thrown away, this information could be compromised.”

That’s why the agency is collecting the cards and shredding them. For more information, call PSRAAA at 434-767-5588 or email PSR@PSRAAA.org.

Below are PSRAAA’s Friendship Café locations and meeting days.

Amelia

Amelia County Veterans Center

16440 Five Forks Road

Amelia Court House, VA 23002

Thursdays; 10am-2pm

Buckingham

Mount Olive Baptist Church

16091 N. James Madison Hwy

(P.O. Box 307)

Dillwyn, VA 23936

Tuesdays; 10am-2pm

Charlotte

Blue Stone Harmony Ctr

635 Bluestone Rd

Keysville, VA 23947

Thursdays; 10am-2pm

Cumberland

Payne Memorial Methodist Church

1 Stoney Point Rd

Cumberland, VA 23040

Fridays; 10am-2pm

Lunenburg

Lunenburg Senior Center

1121 Tidewater Ave

Victoria, VA 23974

Tuesdays; 10am-2pm

Nottoway

Crewe Community Center

200 W. Tennessee Ave

Crewe, VA 23930

Wednesdays; 10am-2pm

Prince Edward

SCOPE

505 Griffin Blvd

Farmville, VA 23901

Mondays; 10am-2pm

Crossroad Senior Citizen Ctr

2966 Sulphur Spring Rd

Prospect, VA 23960

Wednesdays; 10am-2pm