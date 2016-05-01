SoBo Startup Program brings new life to South Boston

South Boston has a new look these days thanks to a small business startup program held last year. As a result of the SoBo Startup Program, there are five new businesses and one expansion in the downtown district.

“It’s changed the face of our downtown,” Destination South Boston Executive Director Tamyra Vest says. “You’ll see young moms pushing strollers through town with a latte from our local coffee shop. They come downtown to visit South Boston’s new clothing boutique or maybe the gift shop. We also have a wonderful bakery and new health food/vegan café in town.”

The SoBo Program, funded by a grant written by Vest, was sponsored by Destination South Boston and offered business training and a chance for six of the 12 participants to receive a $10,000 grant. When the program was completed, a pitch night was held to present business plans; participants were scored on both business plan and pitch.

Longwood Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provided the training during a six-week course which covered small business basics, business plans, marketing, public relations and advertising, operations planning, and legal and financial issues. Longwood Small Business Development Center Consultant Lin Hite planned and taught the classes.

“Lin was a tremendous help,” Vest says. “He took care all of the class work.”

Hite, whose office is in South Boston, is regional director for SBDC’s Western Region that includes the South Boston, Danville and Martinsville areas.

“This is the first time the town has done something like this,” Hite says. “It all just came together and worked out really well.”

To offer additional assistance to prospective business owners in the SoBo program, Vest acquired another grant to assist with repairs and renovations of downtown business sites. The building where the new bakery is located was one of them.

“I had to use my umbrella inside that building when it rained,” Vest comments. “We used that small grant for those types of renovations.”

Hite noted that most of the five new businesses, Southern Frills, KJ’s Cake Creations, Manna/Vegan Café, Sweet Cee’s Gifts and Joe & a Bow, have been open for close to a year.

All of the new businesses, he adds, offer a new dimension to the downtown landscape. The Destination Downtown director agrees.

“The other day I had the best brownie I’ve ever tasted at our new vegan café,” she notes. “It was made with black beans!”

Although the new businesses are up and running, Hite continues to keep in touch.

“I go to see all the startup owners twice a month,” he says. “So far they’re all moving in the right direction.”

One of the grant winners, Mary Bagwell of Southern Plenty, used the grant money to finance an expansion of her existing business.

“Southern Plenty wanted to expand upstairs,” Hite explains. “Now the Rotary Club plans to use that space for its monthly meetings.”

“The startup course brought it all together for me,” the Southern Plenty owner comments. “It was wonderful!”

“SoBo Startup was one of the best things we’ve done for our downtown,” Vest agrees.

“Downtown traffic has definitely increased,” Hite concludes. “I think we’ll see that continue.”

As a small business resource for 28 years, the LSBDC core mission is to provide education, consulting, and economic research to support potential and existing small business owners throughout Southern Virginia. LSBDC works with local sponsors to provide consulting services free of charge; for more information visit www.sbdc-longwood.com