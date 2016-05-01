Sharp Decrease In Holiday Weekend Traffic Fatalities Recorded

Virginia experienced its fewest number of traffic deaths during the 2018 Memorial Day weekend – the lowest within at least the past five years, according to a statement from the state patrol. Preliminary reports indicate six traffic deaths occurred on Virginia highways during this year’s statistical counting period, which began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and concluded at midnight Monday. Colonel Gary Settle, the Virginia State Police Superintendent said that the decrease in fatalities and the overall slowing of traffic deaths in 2018 are both proof that we CAN save lives on Virginia highways by working together. Law enforcement agencies across the state stepped up enforcement of DUI and seat belt laws over the holiday weekend.