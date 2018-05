Rep. Tom Garrett Holding Office Hours Tuesday

CONGRESSMAN TOM GARRETT WILL BE HOLDING OFFICE HOURS IN FARMVILLE THIS WEEK. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

GARRETT…HOLDING MOBILE OFFICE HOURS IN PRINCE EDWARD, CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ON TUESDAY. HIS FIRST OFFICE HOURS WILL BE FROM 10-TO-11-30 INSIDE THE MEETING ROOM OF THE CENTRAL VIRGINIA REGIONAL LIBRARY FARMVILLE BRANCH ON WEST THIRD STREET. CONSTITUENTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SHARE THEIR COMMENTS, QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS WITH THE CONGRESSMAN AND HIS STAFF. GARRETT WILL HOLD MOBILE OFFICE HOURS IN CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE AND HALIFAX LATER IN THE DAY.