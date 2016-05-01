New Name In Hat To Run For Cumberland Court Clerk

A new name is in the hat for Cumberland County Court Clerk. George Lee Dowdy recently announced that he will run for the post. A special election will be held November 6th. Deidra Martin will also run in the special election. Martin was recently appointed interim court clerk to fill the remainder of an unexpired term. Dowdy is a lifetime resident of Cumberland COunty, graduating from the public school system in 1995. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Administration of Justice from Southside Virginia Community College, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth, and a masters deghree in sociology from Longwood University.