Appomattox Raiders Girls Captures Region Champion Honors

On Saturday February 10, 2018 the Appomattox County High School Track and Swim Teams competed in their respective Region 2C Championships. The Track Teams competed against 12 other teams from Regions 1C and 2C which was held at Heritage High School in Lynchburg. The girls scored a total of 90.5 points beating Auburn High School by 4.5 points. The championship came down to the last event, the 4 x 400 m Relay. Appomattox needed to place at least 2nd in order to score enough points to overtake Auburn and win the championship, who did not have a relay team entered in the event. The Relay Team of Kaylee Maxwell, Tatyana Watts, Emerald Davis and April Morgan did just that, taking home 2nd place in the relay and securing the Region 2C Championship. Along with the 2nd place relay team the girl’s team turned in other great performances. April Morgan was the Region Champion in the High Jump, clearing 5’0”. The girl’s 4 x 200 m Relay Team, consisting of Kaylee Maxwell, Tatyana Watts, Emerald Davis and April Morgan were also Region 2C Champions. Nydia Pennix came in 2nd in the 55 m Hurdles and April Morgan also came in 2nd in the 300 m Run. A total of 9 members of the Boys and Girls Track Teams qualified for the State Championships that are being held February 21st and 22nd at Roanoke College.

While the Track Teams were in Lynchburg, the Swim Teams were competing in their Region 2C Championships at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. The Boy’s Team finished 3rd overall, while the Girls Team finished 4th overall. The following Swim Team Members qualified for the State Championships which are being held at the Swim RVA-Collegiate Aquatics Center in Richmond on Thursday, February15th: Alie Carrico (50 m and 100 m Freestyle), Jackson Cheatham (200 m Freestyle), Chris O’Neill (50 m Freestyle), Abby Ranson (100 m Breaststroke), and Harry Thomas (100 m Backstroke). Along with these individual state qualifiers, all of the 6 relay teams (3 boys and 3 girls) qualified for the state championships, with the girls 200 m Freestyle Relay Team winning their event making them Region 2C Champions.