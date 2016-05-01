Jones Honored For Work In Amelia County

Former Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors member Judy Jones has been honored for her work with the agency. Jones recently retired after serving two four-year terms on the Amelia County Board of Supervisors. She represented Amelia on the PSRAAA Board, to which she was appointed in May 2013. A plaque was presented by PSRAAA Board Chairman Frank Harris and PSRAAA Executive Director Justine A. Young. Calling Jones a fantastic board member, Young noted that Judy was instrumental in rewriting all of the

personnel policies and job descriptions. She was also very involved in developing the pay scales for positions and the compensation plan.