U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett Hosting Telephone Town Hall Meeting Tuesday

CONGRESSMAN TOM GARRETT IS HOSTING ANOTHER TELEPHONE TOWN HALL MEETING TOMORROW NIGHT. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

REPRESENTATIVE GARRETT…HOSTING HIS SECOND TELEPHONE TOWN HALL MEETING AND HIS THIRD TOWN HALL OF 2018…TOMORROW NIGHT AT 7:15. ACCORDING TO GARRETT’S OFFICE, HIS LAST TELEPHONE HALL REACHED 129,000 FIFTH DISTRICT RESIDENTS. GARRETT IS ALSO HOLDING MOBILE OFFICE HOURS TUESDAY IN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY…INSIDE THE BUCKINGHAM ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING CONFERENCE ROOM FROM 2:30 TO 3:30. IF YOU’D LIKE TO PARTICIPATE IN TUESDAY’S TELEPHONE TOWN HALL…YOU CAN SIGN UP BY GOING TO TOMGARRETT.HOUSE.GOV/LIVE.