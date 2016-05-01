Two Buckingham County Girls Reported Missing

Authorities in Buckingham County continue searching for two juveniles reported missing Tuesday. 16 year-old Grace Michelle Herron and 16 year-old Angela Dianne Thurston attend a specialized educational facility in Buckingham County. Both apparently walked to the Short Pump Walmart in Henrico County, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office, but they never returned. It is unknown if the girls did not return voluntarily or if they were taken against their will. If you know anything about them, you’re asked to call the Buckingham County SHeriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.