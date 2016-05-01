Third Person Dies From Mecklenburg County Crash

A third person has now died after a tragic crash in Mecklenburg County. Yesterday, we first told you about the crash on Route 47, just south of Twin Drive. A 2010 Buick Enclave was headed southbound when the driver, 64 year-old Julia McInturf, crossed the center line. McInturf, of Chase City, was killed. The driver of the Ford pickup she crashed head-on into also died. He is identified as 64 year-old Steve Parks, also of Chase City. Two passengers in the Buick were rushed to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville with critical injuries. One of those passengers, 64 year-old Donald McInturf, has now passed away. Troopers are still trying to figure out why Julia McInturf crossed the center line.