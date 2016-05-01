Parade to Honor Appomattox Co. 2017 State Champion Golf and Football Teams

Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce a parade to honor the 2017 State Champion Golf and Football Teams will be held Sunday afternoon, December 17, 2017 beginning at 3:00 p.m. The parade will start in front of the Appomattox County School Board Office (School Administration Building) at 316 Court Street, turn left to proceed down Main Street, turn left onto Church Street, then another left onto Highland Avenue, and returning to Court Street in front of the School Board Office.

Please come out Sunday afternoon to help congratulate these two GREAT teams and their accomplishments this year!!!