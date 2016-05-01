ACHS Football Team Captures 3rd Straight State Championship

The Appomattox County High School (ACHS) Raider Football Team claimed their third straight Virginia High School League (VHSL) State Championship in a hard-fought 38-34 battle at Salem Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 against R.E. Lee.

Lee got on the scoreboard first scoring a touchdown with 3 minutes left in the first quarter. The Raiders took little time in tying the score at 7 with a one play, 49 yard touchdown pass from Javon Scruggs to De’Von Graves. Lee scored another touchdown at the beginning of the second quarter to give them a 14-7 lead. The Raiders’ Nick Fariss added a field goal to cut the lead to 14-10. Lee kicked a field goal to increase their lead back to 7 (17-10) near the end of the first half.

The Raiders scored a touchdown to tie the game up at 17 with 1:36 left in the 3rd quarter on a 10 yard run by Javon Scruggs.

From there it was a back and forth battle. In the fourth quarter Lee scored on a crazy play. They punted the ball and because the punt never crossed the line of scrimmage they were able to advance it like it was a fumble and went up 24-17. The Raiders again tied the score at 24-24 quickly on a 23 yard pass from Scruggs to Collen Shaw. Lee kicked a field goal with 7:20 left in the game to go up by a score of 27-24. The Raiders again responded with a touchdown run by Scruggs to make the score 31-27. Lee came down the field and scored a touchdown of their own with 4 minutes left in the game to go up by a score of 34-31.

With just under two minutes left in the game, Scruggs found Devin Dews for a 6 yard touchdown pass to go up 38-34. The Raiders never lost the lead. The ensuing Lee drive was stopped on four plays giving the Raiders the ball back with just over one minute left in the game. With no timeouts left, Lee could not stop the clock, giving the Raiders the UNBELIEVABLE victory!

Since 1924, there have only been six teams that have had three consecutive VHSL State Championships. On Sunday, the Raiders were one of four additional teams to achieve this remarkable feat: Westfield, Highland Springs, and Salem. ACHS is the only Class 2 size school to have earned back to back to back State Champions in Football.

Congratulations to our Raiders, Coach Doug Smith, and the entire coaching staff upon this momentous victory!