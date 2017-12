The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce named Rochette’s Florist “Looking Our Best” for December.

Their Christmas decorations are amazing inside and out. They recently build a brand new deck and just in time to show off their abundant holiday decor!

Names L-R: Audrey Sillivan, Lago di Patria (the dog), Brad Watson, Ashlee Todt, Anne Tyler Adams, Sydney Allen, Joy Stump, Billy Allen, Kerry Mossler, Tom Robinson, Rochie Allen, Sherman Langhorne, McCoy Williams