Buckingham Supervisors Unanimously Grant Second Permit For Solar Generation Station

The Buckingham County Supervisors have given a green light to a second solar power electric generating facility. The plant is expected to cost about 35-million dollars to build, generating enough electricity to power about 33-hundred homes and creating about 13 jobs. The Farmville Herald reports that a company calling itself Buckingham Two Solar was asking the county for a special use permit. Just two months ago, the county supervisors granted approval of a similar project for a facility at 523 High Rock Road by a company called Virginia Solar, which is basically the same company. The second facility will be located right next to the first one. Some local residents said they felt the second facility would continue to devalue their properties. The supervisors approved the request unanimously.